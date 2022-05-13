Andrew Loupe shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Andrew Loupe hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Loupe finished his day tied for 151st at 4 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

At the 457-yard par-4 11th, Loupe got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Loupe to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Loupe chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Loupe to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 15th green, Loupe suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Loupe at 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Loupe had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Loupe to 2 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Loupe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Loupe to 3 over for the round.

Loupe got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Loupe to 4 over for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Loupe got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Loupe to 6 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Loupe chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Loupe to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Loupe had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Loupe to 4 over for the round.