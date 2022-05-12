Alex Noren shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Alex Noren hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Noren's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Noren hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noren at 1 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even-par for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to even for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Noren chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 232-yard par-3 seventh green, Noren suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noren at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Noren had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.