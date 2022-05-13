Adam Svensson shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Adam Svensson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On his tee stroke on the 457-yard par-4 11th, Svensson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

At the 512-yard par-4 13th, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Svensson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Svensson hit an approach shot from 71 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Svensson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Svensson to 3 under for the round.