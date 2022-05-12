Adam Scott putts well in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Adam Scott hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. Scott finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a 322 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Adam Scott chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Scott to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Scott had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.