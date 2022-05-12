  • Adam Scott putts well in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott reaches in two to set up birdie at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.