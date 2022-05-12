Adam Schenk putts well in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Adam Schenk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Adam Schenk had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Schenk's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.