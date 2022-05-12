Adam Hadwin shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Adam Hadwin hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 143rd at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Hadwin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hadwin to 2 over for the round.