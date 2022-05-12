Aaron Wise shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Aaron Wise hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Wise's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Wise got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wise to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Wise's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Wise had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Wise hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.