Aaron Rai putts well in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Aaron Rai hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rai finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Aaron Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rai had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Rai chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 5 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Rai's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.