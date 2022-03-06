Zach Johnson shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Zach Johnson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-5 sixth, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Johnson's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

Johnson hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 71-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Johnson's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.