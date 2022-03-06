-
-
7-over 79 by Will Zalatoris in final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2022
-
Highlights
Will Zalatoris dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Will Zalatoris hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 38th at 6 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Zalatoris got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Zalatoris to 2 over for the round.
Zalatoris got a double bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 4 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Zalatoris's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Zalatoris had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Zalatoris to 7 over for the round.
Zalatoris got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 8 over for the round.
Zalatoris hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 574-yard par-5 12th. This moved Zalatoris to 7 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 13th hole, Zalatoris chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 6 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zalatoris to 5 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 6 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Zalatoris's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
-
-