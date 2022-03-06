Vince putts well but delivers a 7-over 79 final round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Vince Whaley hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his day tied for 61st at 10 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Vince Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vince Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Whaley's tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Whaley to 3 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Whaley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Whaley to 5 over for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 6 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 7 over for the round.