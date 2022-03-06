-
Viktor Hovland shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 2nd at 4 under with Tyrrell Hatton and Billy Horschel; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Hovland hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hovland to even-par for the round.
Hovland got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to even for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Hovland's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 13th, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Hovland's his second shot went 30 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
