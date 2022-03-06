-
-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2022
-
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton reaches in two to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 2nd at 4 under with Billy Horschel and Viktor Hovland; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 231-yard par-3 second, Hatton missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hatton to 1 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Hatton hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.
Hatton got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 10th, Hatton chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
Hatton hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 574-yard par-5 12th. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Hatton's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
-
-