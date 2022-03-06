15-over 87 by Troy Merritt in final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Troy Merritt hit 6 of 14 fairways and 3 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 74th at 16 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Merritt got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 6 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 7 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Merritt his second shot went 38 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 11 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 12 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Merritt's his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 13 over for the round.