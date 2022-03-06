-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 20th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Fleetwood had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to even for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Fleetwood hit his 147 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Fleetwood's 104 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.
Fleetwood got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.
