Tommy Fleetwood shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Tommy Fleetwood hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 20th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Fleetwood had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Fleetwood hit his 147 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fleetwood's 104 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.