Tom Hoge shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Tom Hoge hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 32nd at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

Hoge his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to 2 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 4 over for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 5 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Hoge's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.