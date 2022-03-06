Thomas Pieters shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Thomas Pieters hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Pieters finished his day tied for 32nd at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Pieters got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pieters to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Pieters had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pieters to even for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Pieters's his second shot was a drop and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.