Thomas Pieters shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2022
Highlights
Thomas Pieters nearly holes bunker shot to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Thomas Pieters makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Thomas Pieters hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Pieters finished his day tied for 32nd at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Pieters got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pieters to 1 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Pieters had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pieters to even for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Pieters's his second shot was a drop and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
