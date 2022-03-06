Taylor Pendrith shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Taylor Pendrith hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Pendrith's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Pendrith got a double bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 5 over for the round.

Pendrith hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 574-yard par-5 12th. This moved Pendrith to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 14th green, Pendrith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pendrith at 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Pendrith had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 4 over for the round.