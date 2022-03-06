Taylor Moore shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Taylor Moore hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Moore tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to 1 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Moore's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 6 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Moore reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Moore at 5 over for the round.