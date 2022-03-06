-
Talor Gooch shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Talor Gooch dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Talor Gooch hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 7th at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Gooch got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Gooch's tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Gooch chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
At the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Gooch had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gooch to 6 over for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 7 over for the round.
After a 355 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 6 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Gooch hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 5 over for the round.
