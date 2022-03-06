Talor Gooch shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Talor Gooch hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 7th at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Gooch got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Gooch's tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Gooch chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Gooch had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gooch to 6 over for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 7 over for the round.

After a 355 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 6 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Gooch hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 5 over for the round.