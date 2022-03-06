Sungjae Im shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 20th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Im hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

Im tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Im to 1 over for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Im got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Im to 3 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 4 over for the round.