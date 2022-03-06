  • Sungjae Im shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.