6-over 78 by Stephan Jaeger in final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Stephan Jaeger hit 10 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 52nd at 8 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Jaeger's 149 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Jaeger's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Jaeger had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Jaeger to 3 over for the round.

Jaeger got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Jaeger to 5 over for the round.

At the 400-yard par-4 10th, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 6 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 5 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 13th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 6 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 5 over for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 6 over for the round.