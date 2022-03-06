Si Woo Kim shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Si Woo Kim hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 26th at 4 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Kim's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.