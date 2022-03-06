Sergio Garcia putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 final round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Sergio Garcia hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garcia finished his day tied for 38th at 6 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On his tee stroke on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Sergio Garcia went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Sergio Garcia to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 10th, Garcia chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to even for the round.

Garcia his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Garcia to 1 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garcia to 2 over for the round.