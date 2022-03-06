  • Sergio Garcia putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 final round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Sergio Garcia sticks approach to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.