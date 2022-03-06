Sebastián Muñoz shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sebastián Muñoz hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 26th at 4 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Muñoz his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Muñoz's tee shot went 195 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 33 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Muñoz to 3 over for the round.