Scottie Scheffler shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 231-yard par-3 second, Scheffler hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scheffler had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.