Sam Ryder shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Ryder hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 61st at 10 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Ryder got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Ryder's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.