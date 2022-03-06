-
Sam Ryder shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Ryder dials in third to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Ryder hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 61st at 10 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Ryder got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to even-par for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.
Ryder got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Ryder's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
