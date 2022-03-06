  • Sam Ryder shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Ryder dials in third to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.