Sam Burns putts well in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Burns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 9th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Sam Burns got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sam Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Burns's 172 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Burns hit his 123 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.