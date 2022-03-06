-
Sam Burns putts well in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns sticks second to set up eagle at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Burns makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Burns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 9th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Sam Burns got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sam Burns to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Burns's 172 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to even-par for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Burns hit his 123 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
