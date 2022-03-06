  • Russell Henley putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 final round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Russell Henley chips in from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

