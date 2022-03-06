Russell Henley putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 final round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Russell Henley hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henley finished his day tied for 13th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Russell Henley chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Russell Henley at even for the round.

Henley tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.

Henley missed the green on his first shot on the 199-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Henley chipped in his fourth shot from 26 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Henley's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Henley had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Henley to 3 over for the round.