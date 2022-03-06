-
Rory McIlroy shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
By PGATOUR.COM
Rory McIlroy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 13th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, McIlroy's his second shot went 32 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 7 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved McIlroy to 3 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 4 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 14th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 over for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 15th, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to 5 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 over for the round.
