-
-
Rickie Fowler shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2022
-
Highlights
Rickie Fowler uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Rickie Fowler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 52nd at 8 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Fowler's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Fowler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 6 over for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Fowler's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Fowler to 4 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Fowler's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
-
-