Paul Casey shoots 11-over 83 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Paul Casey hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Casey finished his day in 72nd at 13 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Casey's tee shot went 230 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Casey to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Casey's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Casey to 6 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Casey had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Casey to 8 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Casey had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 7 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 8 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Casey's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.