Patton Kizzire shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2022
Highlights
Patton Kizzire reaches in two to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the second round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 32nd at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Kizzire tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 3 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 4 over for the round.
