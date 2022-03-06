Patrick Rodgers putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patrick Rodgers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 38th at 6 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Patrick Rodgers got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

Rodgers hit his drive 363 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

At the 400-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Rodgers at even for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.