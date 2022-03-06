-
Patrick Rodgers putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2022
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers sticks approach to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patrick Rodgers makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patrick Rodgers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 38th at 6 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Patrick Rodgers got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
Rodgers hit his drive 363 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
At the 400-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Rodgers at even for the round.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
