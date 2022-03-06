Pat Perez putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Pat Perez hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Pat Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pat Perez to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Perez chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Perez hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 15th, Perez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Perez at 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Perez had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.