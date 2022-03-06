-
Padraig Harrington shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Padraig Harrington wedges it close to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Padraig Harrington makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Padraig Harrington hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Harrington's tee shot went 219 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Harrington hit an approach shot from 130 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.
Harrington got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Harrington's 144 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Harrington's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
