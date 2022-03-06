Padraig Harrington shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Padraig Harrington hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Harrington's tee shot went 219 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Harrington hit an approach shot from 130 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Harrington's 144 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Harrington's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.