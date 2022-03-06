  • Nick Watney shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Watney jars birdie putt from off the green at Arnold Palmer

    In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.