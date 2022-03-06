Nick Watney shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Nick Watney hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 20th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Watney hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 13th, Watney got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

Watney missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.