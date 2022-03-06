-
Nick Watney shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Watney jars birdie putt from off the green at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Nick Watney hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 20th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Watney hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
Watney got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 13th, Watney got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.
Watney missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.
