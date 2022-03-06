Nick Taylor shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Nick Taylor hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 32nd at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Taylor's tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a double bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.