Max Homa shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 17th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Homa got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.