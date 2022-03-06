  • Max Homa shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Max Homa holes his 164-yard tee shot to card his first hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR at the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa’s amazing ace is the Shot of the Day

