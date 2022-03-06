-
Maverick putts well but delivers a 7-over 79 final round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy chips it close to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day in 73rd at 14 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Maverick McNealy's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, McNealy chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 3 over for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, McNealy's his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 4 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 5 over for the round.
McNealy hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 574-yard par-5 12th. This moved McNealy to 6 over for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 7 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 6 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McNealy to 7 over for the round.
