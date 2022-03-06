Maverick putts well but delivers a 7-over 79 final round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day in 73rd at 14 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Maverick McNealy's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, McNealy chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 3 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, McNealy's his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 5 over for the round.

McNealy hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 574-yard par-5 12th. This moved McNealy to 6 over for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 7 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 6 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McNealy to 7 over for the round.