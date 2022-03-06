Matthew Wolff shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Matthew Wolff hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 61st at 10 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

Wolff tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolff to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.

At the 574-yard par-5 12th, Wolff got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wolff to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 14th green, Wolff suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wolff at 5 over for the round.