  • Matt Jones shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Jones makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Jones hits it tight to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Jones makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.