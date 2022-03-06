-
-
Matt Jones shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2022
-
Highlights
Matt Jones hits it tight to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Jones makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Jones hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 52nd at 8 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Jones's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.
Jones got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Jones hit his 163 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Jones chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 over for the round.
-
-