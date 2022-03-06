Matt Jones shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Jones hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 52nd at 8 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Jones's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Jones hit his 163 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Jones chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 over for the round.