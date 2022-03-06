Matt Fitzpatrick putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 9th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 third, Matt Fitzpatrick's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.