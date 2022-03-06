8-over 80 by Martin Laird in final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Martin Laird hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 52nd at 8 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Laird got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Laird hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Laird's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Laird hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at 5 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 6 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Laird to 8 over for the round.