Marc Leishman shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Marc Leishman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 68th at 11 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Leishman's tee shot went 214 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to even for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt saving par. This put Leishman at even-par for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leishman to 3 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 13th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.

Leishman his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Leishman to 3 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to 6 over for the round.