Lucas Herbert putts well in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lucas Herbert hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herbert finished his day tied for 7th at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Lucas Herbert's 118 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lucas Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Herbert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Herbert had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Herbert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 52-foot putt for eagle. This put Herbert at 4 under for the round.