Lucas putts well but delivers a 9-over 81 final round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Lucas Glover hit 4 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Glover finished his day tied for 74th at 16 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lucas Glover hit an approach shot from 122 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 4 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 5 over for the round.

Glover tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Glover to 6 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Glover's his second shot went 21 yards to the right rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 9 over for the round.