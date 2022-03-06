-
7-over 79 by Lee Westwood in final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2022
Highlights
Lee Westwood reaches in two to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lee Westwood makes birdie on the par-5 4th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lee Westwood hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 68th at 11 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Westwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Westwood hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Westwood to 1 under for the round.
Westwood got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Westwood to even-par for the round.
At the 400-yard par-4 10th, Westwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Westwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 13th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 2 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Westwood's his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Westwood got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 4 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Westwood got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Westwood to 6 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Westwood to 7 over for the round.
