  • 7-over 79 by Lee Westwood in final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lee Westwood makes birdie on the par-5 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Lee Westwood reaches in two to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lee Westwood makes birdie on the par-5 4th hole.