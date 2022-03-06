-
Lanto Griffin shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lanto Griffin takes aggressive line to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the final round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lanto Griffin makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 52nd at 8 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Griffin's tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Griffin's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 13th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Griffin's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 6 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Griffin's 152 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 5 over for the round.
