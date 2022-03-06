Keith Mitchell shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Keith Mitchell hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 61st at 10 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 5 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Mitchell his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.